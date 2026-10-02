Nike plans Bengaluru campus by FY28 for Nike, Jordan, Converse
Nike is setting up a brand-new campus in Bengaluru by FY28 to power its Nike, Jordan, and Converse brands.
It's all part of its bigger plan to ramp up growth and manufacturing worldwide.
The exact spot in the city will be announced next year.
Nike campus to serve consumers, athletes
This isn't just another office: Nike wants the Bengaluru campus to help connect more with local consumers and athletes.
Venky Alagirisamy, Nike's EVP and Chief Operating Officer, said, "Bengaluru will play an increasingly important role in Nike's future, and the new Nike campus reflects a long-term commitment to investing in the local marketplace and in capabilities that help us better serve athletes and consumers around the world."
He also said, "We are excited to strengthen our operations and partnerships across India and to drive the future of sport and innovation in this important growth market for Nike, Inc."
The new hub will also work alongside Nike's other campuses in Beaverton in Oregon, New York and Shanghai, with full-time, India-based Nike employees making the move beginning in FY28.