Nike to cut about 1,400 employees amid China sales decline
Business
Nike is letting go of about 1,400 employees worldwide, mainly from tech teams in North America and Europe.
The move comes after years of tough competition from brands like On and Anta, with Nike's stock dropping and sales taking a hit, especially in China.
Elliott Hill consolidates tech operations
CEO Elliott Hill is aiming to get things back on track by focusing more on sports gear and speeding up product innovation.
Nike also plans to bring its tech operations together in Oregon and India, while moving Converse manufacturing closer to its factory partners.
Even with these changes, the company expects sales to dip a bit more this quarter as it tries to bounce back.