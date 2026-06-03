Nikkei 225 record lifts Asian stocks, Topix up nearly 1% Business Jun 03, 2026

Asian stocks got a boost on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 hitting a new record and the Topix index up nearly 1%.

The yen held steady around 160 per US dollar, even as tensions in the world kept things interesting.

Markets in Australia and Hong Kong saw small ups and downs.