Nikkei 225 record lifts Asian stocks, Topix up nearly 1%
Business
Asian stocks got a boost on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 hitting a new record and the Topix index up nearly 1%.
The yen held steady around 160 per US dollar, even as tensions in the world kept things interesting.
Markets in Australia and Hong Kong saw small ups and downs.
Gift Nifty down, oil near $95
Indian markets started off quietly, with Gift Nifty trading lower than yesterday's close.
South Korea took a market break for a public holiday.
Meanwhile, worries about U.S.-Iran tensions sent oil prices climbing: WTI crude went up to $94.92 per barrel and Brent crude hit $96, making energy costs something to watch this week.