Nikkei 225 tops 67,000 on SoftBank's €75 billion AI bet
Business
Japan's Nikkei 225 index just broke the 67,000 mark for the first time ever, riding a wave of excitement around AI stocks.
The big push came from SoftBank Group, whose shares soared over 10% after announcing a massive €75 billion investment in AI infrastructure in France.
This helped lift the index by 1.1%, hitting a new record high.
SoftBank becomes Japan's most valuable firm
SoftBank's bold move made it Japan's most valuable firm, overtaking Toyota with a market value of ¥47.2 trillion ($296 billion).
Meanwhile, tech stocks led the charge on Tokyo's exchange: Murata Manufacturing jumped an impressive 14%.
Not everyone had a great day though: only about one-third of Nikkei companies gained, and auto giants like Mitsubishi Motors and Nissan saw their shares drop sharply.