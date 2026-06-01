Nikkei 225 tops 67,000 on SoftBank's €75 billion AI bet

SoftBank becomes Japan's most valuable firm

SoftBank's bold move made it Japan's most valuable firm, overtaking Toyota with a market value of ¥47.2 trillion ($296 billion).

Meanwhile, tech stocks led the charge on Tokyo's exchange: Murata Manufacturing jumped an impressive 14%.

Not everyone had a great day though: only about one-third of Nikkei companies gained, and auto giants like Mitsubishi Motors and Nissan saw their shares drop sharply.