Nintendo stock falls 7.5% after Direct omits new Super Mario
Business
Nintendo's stock just dropped 7.5% after its latest Nintendo Direct event left fans and investors underwhelmed.
The big letdown? No new Super Mario announced, which has people worried about what's next for the Switch 2 console.
Nintendo faces holiday sales risk
Analysts like Atul Goyal called out Nintendo for skipping a mainline 3D Mario release this holiday season, a move he says could hurt sales during a crucial period.
On top of that, Nintendo recently raised Switch 2 prices because of higher chip costs, making it tougher for budget-conscious gamers.
With both fewer blockbuster games and higher prices, Nintendo's stock is now down nearly 33% this year.