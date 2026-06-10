Nintendo stock falls 7.5% after Direct omits new Super Mario

Nintendo faces holiday sales risk

Analysts like Atul Goyal called out Nintendo for skipping a mainline 3D Mario release this holiday season, a move he says could hurt sales during a crucial period.

On top of that, Nintendo recently raised Switch 2 prices because of higher chip costs, making it tougher for budget-conscious gamers.

With both fewer blockbuster games and higher prices, Nintendo's stock is now down nearly 33% this year.