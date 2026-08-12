Nippon India launches Income Plus Arbitrage Omni Fund of Fund

Nippon India Mutual Fund just launched the Nippon India Income Plus Arbitrage Omni Fund of Fund, a new option for anyone looking to mix things up with both debt and arbitrage investments.

The NFO (that's the window to get in early) runs from August 17 to August 31, and the fund is benchmarked against a composite index comprising 60% CRISIL Short Term Bond Index and 40% Nifty 50 Arbitrage Index.