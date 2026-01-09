Nippon Paints is dropping ₹200 crore to level up in India
Nippon Paints India is investing ₹200 crore over the next year or so to boost its manufacturing and reach more customers.
The plan? Upgrade current plants, add new product lines, and even buy out other companies.
According to Managing Director Sharad Malhotra, the investment will be used to scale existing manufacturing facilities, build new capacities in emerging segments, and acquire prospective companies and factories.
What's changing and why it matters
A big chunk of the investment goes into building new facilities for advanced coatings—think powder coatings and special paints for cars—which are barely made locally right now.
Nippon already runs seven factories, just became Indian Railways's top paint supplier after a recent acquisition, and wants to grow beyond its southern stronghold into northern and eastern India, including smaller cities.
President Mark Titus adds they're also expanding their dealer network and teaming up with app-based home services—so you might spot Nippon Paints popping up in more places soon.
Why should you care?
If you're into business moves or just curious about how brands grow, this is a solid example of a global company betting big on India's housing, infrastructure, and auto boom.
Plus, with new tech-driven partnerships on the horizon, it could mean easier access to better paints—maybe even for your next DIY project.