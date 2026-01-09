Nippon Paints is dropping ₹200 crore to level up in India

What's changing and why it matters

A big chunk of the investment goes into building new facilities for advanced coatings—think powder coatings and special paints for cars—which are barely made locally right now.

Nippon already runs seven factories, just became Indian Railways's top paint supplier after a recent acquisition, and wants to grow beyond its southern stronghold into northern and eastern India, including smaller cities.

President Mark Titus adds they're also expanding their dealer network and teaming up with app-based home services—so you might spot Nippon Paints popping up in more places soon.