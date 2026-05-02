Nipun Aggarwal likely new Air India CEO after Wilson resignation

Air India faces ₹20,000 cr losses

Aggarwal has played a major role in expanding Air India's flights to Europe and North America since joining in 2021.

He also chairs Air India Express, where he's helped secure new aircraft deals and improve flight schedules.

With losses expected to cross ₹20,000 crore in FY26, thanks to high fuel costs and longer routes caused by the Pakistani airspace closure, Aggarwal's experience could be key to steering the airline through these challenges.