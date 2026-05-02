Nipun Aggarwal likely new Air India CEO after Wilson resignation
Big changes could be coming to Air India:
Nipun Aggarwal, the airline's chief commercial and transformation officer, is now a front-runner to become the next CEO after Campbell Wilson's recent resignation.
The leadership switch is happening while Air India faces some tough financial and operational hurdles.
Air India faces ₹20,000 cr losses
Aggarwal has played a major role in expanding Air India's flights to Europe and North America since joining in 2021.
He also chairs Air India Express, where he's helped secure new aircraft deals and improve flight schedules.
With losses expected to cross ₹20,000 crore in FY26, thanks to high fuel costs and longer routes caused by the Pakistani airspace closure, Aggarwal's experience could be key to steering the airline through these challenges.