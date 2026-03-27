Nirav Modi's seized jewelry to be auctioned: What to know

Inventory was earlier attached and has been released for liquidation

The auction features gold, silver, and platinum rings set with natural or synthetic stones (think diamonds and cubic zirconia).

The inventory was earlier attached and has been released for liquidation; the e-auction will be conducted under the supervision of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai.

Bidding is "as is, where is," so bidders need to do their own homework using reports from the Gemmological Institute of India.

The inventory is stored in high-security vaults and currency chests at undisclosed bank locations; physical inspections are restricted and access is limited.