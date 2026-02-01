Nirmala Sitharaman presents Union Budget 2026-2027

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented the Union Budget 2026-2027, her record ninth consecutive budget presentation. Beginning her speech, Sitharaman said, "Since we assumed office 12 years ago, the country's economic trajectory has been marked by stability, fiscal discipline, sustained growth and moderate inflation. This is the result of conscious choices we have made even in times of uncertainty and disruptions."

Budget details FM to also present Macro-economic Framework Statement Along with the budget, Sitharaman will also present two statements under Section 3(1) of the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act, 2003. These are the Medium-term Fiscal Policy-cum-Fiscal Policy Strategy Statement and the Macro-economic Framework Statement. The Finance Minister is also expected to seek permission from Lok Sabha to introduce and present the Finance Bill, 2026. This bill gives legal effect to government's financial proposals.

Budget expectations Union Budget FY26-27 likely to be pegged at ₹54.1Lcr According to Sunidhi Securities & Finance Limited, the Union Budget for FY2026-27 is likely to be pegged at ₹54.1 lakh crore, a year-on-year growth of 7.9%. The report said that the size of the Union Budget as a percentage of GDP is the clearest indicator of the government's fiscal intent. After averaging at 14.8% of GDP during FY23-FY25, total expenditure was budgeted at 14.2% of GDP or ₹50.65 lakh crore, in BE for FY26.

Advertisement

Survey details Economic survey tabled in parliament on Thursday On Thursday, Sitharaman had tabled the Economic Survey of India in Parliament for FY2025-26. The tradition of tabling the Economic Survey ahead of the Budget is a long-standing practice that outlines the state of the economy before detailing future fiscal plans. The survey serves as an annual "report card" on India's economy, providing a comprehensive review and broad roadmap for future policy direction.

Advertisement

Expectation Budget focus on tax reforms, customs duty rationalization The upcoming budget is expected to focus on tax reforms, customs duty rationalization, and measures to sustain growth amid rising geopolitical risks and global trade uncertainties. It could also mark a shift in fiscal strategy with a clear roadmap for reducing India's debt-to-GDP ratio. This would indicate a move from short-term deficit management toward long-term fiscal consolidation.