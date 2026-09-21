Nirmala Sitharaman meets Jamie Dimon at JPMorgan India Investor Conference
Business
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman sat down with Chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Jamie Dimon in Mumbai this week, as part of the JPMorgan India Investor Conference.
The Ministry of Finance shared updates on X on the finance ministry posted on X platform.
JPMorgan bets on India tech healthcare
JPMorgan is betting big on sectors like tech, health care, and cross-border mergers and acquisitions in India.
Rahul Badhwar, senior country officer for JPMorgan in India, pointed out that companies (both local and international) are looking for smart advice as they grow here.
With other major banks like Goldman Sachs and HSBC also ramping up their presence, it's clear global investors see a lot of opportunity in India's expanding market.