Nirmala Sitharaman meets Jamie Dimon at JPMorgan India Investor Conference

JPMorgan is betting big on sectors like tech, health care, and cross-border mergers and acquisitions in India.

Rahul Badhwar, senior country officer for JPMorgan in India, pointed out that companies (both local and international) are looking for smart advice as they grow here.

With other major banks like Goldman Sachs and HSBC also ramping up their presence, it's clear global investors see a lot of opportunity in India's expanding market.