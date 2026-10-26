Nirmala Sitharaman says debt target is 50% GDP by 2030
Business
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says the government is serious about keeping India's finances in check.
The big goal? Limit national debt to 50% of GDP by 2030, a target that's shaping each year's budget.
She pointed out that with global debt worries rising after COVID-19, India is taking steady steps to stay on track.
International organizations acknowledge India's fiscal discipline
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shared that international organizations have acknowledged India's disciplined approach to debt management.
She highlighted that the Centre is committed to reducing the fiscal deficit, as evidenced by its annual budgets, and that measures are being taken to reduce the Union Government's debt.