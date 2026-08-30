India met fiscal deficit target for FY26: Nirmala Sitharaman

Sitharaman also revealed the government's plan to reduce the debt-to-GDP ratio to 50% by 2030.

She contrasted India's position with that of several advanced economies where debt levels exceed 200% of GDP.

"The trust that the world has of the fiscal prudence of Prime Minister Modi-he was so when he was Chief Minister of Gujarat, he is so now, even when he is the Prime Minister of the country, the fiscal prudence shall not be compromised. As a result, credit ratings are improving," she said.