Nirmala Sitharaman, Scott Bessent discuss critical minerals, supply chains
India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on the sidelines of the G-20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Asheville.
Their main focus? Strengthening economic ties, especially around critical minerals and supply chains.
They also discussed India's role in G-7+ and the G7-led critical mineral dialogues to secure supply chains, and share research technology.
Sitharaman meets Qatar, Poland finance ministers
Sitharaman didn't stop there. She met Qatar's Finance Minister Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari to chat about trade, finance, and energy.
Al Kuwari praised India's strong growth despite global uncertainty and invited her to the 11th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank in Doha in September 2026.
Poland's Minister of Finance and Economy Andrzej Domanski also joined in, highlighting plans for closer cooperation on trade, defense, and energy security.