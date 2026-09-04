Nirmala Sitharaman tells New York investors 7.8% growth Q1 FY27
Business
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met investors in New York and spotlighted India's strong economic growth: 7.8% in Q1 FY27, the fastest among major economies right now.
She said this momentum comes even as the world faces tough economic times.
Sitharaman links reforms to Viksit Bharat
Sitharaman pointed to big government moves like boosting infrastructure, supporting AI and data centers, and making it easier for small businesses to get loans.
She also mentioned cleaner banking practices and reforms like the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code that make investing simpler.
All these steps, she explained, are part of India's push toward its Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, basically aiming for a stronger, future-ready economy.