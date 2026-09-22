Nirmala Sitharaman urges firms to embrace 'imagined in India' innovation

India's R&D spending is just 0.83% of GDP, much lower than countries like those in the OECD (which average 2.7%).

Sitharaman urged private companies to step up their game and invest more in research.

She also pointed out that many family-run MSMEs need better governance and clearer rules for growth.

Her message: If we want a developed, resilient India by 2047 (Viksit Bharat), today's businesses need to focus on quality, reliability, and fresh ideas.