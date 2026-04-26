Nirmala Sitharaman urges Indian firms to invest in AI domestically
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman wants Indian companies to step up by investing in new tech like artificial intelligence (AI) and expanding their businesses at home.
At the Economic Times Awards, she pointed out that relying too much on imports isn't sustainable, saying, "Tell us what you (industry) need. Tell us what you want us to do, so that you feel incentivised to further invest and grow equally."
Sitharaman urges banks to tighten cybersecurity
Sitharaman highlighted India's work with the US and Anthropic on the AI model Claude Mythos, showing how serious the country is about future tech.
She also asked banks to tighten cybersecurity as AI evolves.
On the economic front, she reassured everyone that keeping government spending in check is a priority (aiming for a 4.5% fiscal deficit by FY27), and confirmed that big reforms, like selling IDBI Bank, are still moving forward to boost investment and manufacturing in India.