Nirmala Sitharaman urges Indian firms to invest in AI domestically Business Apr 26, 2026

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman wants Indian companies to step up by investing in new tech like artificial intelligence (AI) and expanding their businesses at home.

At the Economic Times Awards, she pointed out that relying too much on imports isn't sustainable, saying, "Tell us what you (industry) need. Tell us what you want us to do, so that you feel incentivised to further invest and grow equally."