NITI Aayog index ranks Gujarat top with a 56.6 score
Business
NITI Aayog just dropped its Investment Friendliness Index, showing which Indian states are best at attracting investment.
Gujarat leads the pack with a score of 56.6, followed by Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.
The ranking is based on things like infrastructure, business climate, regulatory ease, and financial health.
Investment Friendliness Index groups states
The index groups states into four categories, from top performers to aspiring states, so everyone knows where they stand and what to improve.
Gujarat scored points for its efficient ports and reliable electricity; Maharashtra shines in private equity and venture capital; Tamil Nadu impresses with exports and strong infrastructure.
As NITI Aayog vice chairman Ashok Lahiri put it, "capital is very important."