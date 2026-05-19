NITI Aayog urges return of 5% GST on R&D procurement

NITI Aayog: R&D target 2% GDP

According to NITI Aayog's latest report, higher taxes are making it harder for research centers, especially those already on tight budgets, to do their work.

The report also pushes for India's R and D spending to rise from just 0.64% of GDP to at least 2% over the next few years, hoping this boost will spark more innovation and help tackle big challenges.