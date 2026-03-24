Nitin Gadkari's InvITs now open to retail investors
NHAI just listed its first public infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) on the Bombay Stock Exchange, opening up a new way for regular people, not just big investors, to put money into India's highways.
As Minister Nitin Gadkari put it, this move lets everyday road users actually become stakeholders in national highway projects and earn some extra income along the way.
InvITs for everyone
Until now, only institutional investors could access these InvITs, but now anyone can join in.
This shift is part of the government's push to raise funds for new roads by monetizing existing ones, already bringing in over ₹1.42 lakh crore up to 2024-25.
With plans to raise another ₹30,000 crore in the current financial year (FY 2025-26), making InvITs available to retail investors could help speed up highway upgrades while giving more people a chance to invest directly in India's infrastructure.