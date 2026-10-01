Niyo FY26 revenue up 78% to ₹178cr, loss ₹33cr
Business
Niyo, a travel fintech platform, just reported a big win: its revenue soared 78% to ₹178 crore in FY26, up from ₹100 crore last year.
Losses also shrank by over half, down to ₹33 crore from ₹78 crore, showing the company is moving toward healthier finances.
Niyo uses AI to streamline operations
A lot of this progress comes from Niyo using AI to make customer service and operations smoother.
Even though employee costs increased mainly due to the expansion of Kanji Forex, their EBITDA losses dropped to ₹32 crore.
Niyo isn't stopping at travel fintech: they're now offering forex cash, remittances, flights, and hotels.
Backed by over $160 million in funding, CFO Gourav Kumar says they're focused on getting more value from current users and aiming for steady growth and profitability.