Niyo FY26 revenue up 78% to ₹178cr, loss ₹33cr

A lot of this progress comes from Niyo using AI to make customer service and operations smoother.

Even though employee costs increased mainly due to the expansion of Kanji Forex, their EBITDA losses dropped to ₹32 crore.

Niyo isn't stopping at travel fintech: they're now offering forex cash, remittances, flights, and hotels.

Backed by over $160 million in funding, CFO Gourav Kumar says they're focused on getting more value from current users and aiming for steady growth and profitability.