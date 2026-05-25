NLC India and NPCIL form JV for 700-megawatt Indian-made reactors Business May 25, 2026

NLC India and Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) are teaming up to build new nuclear power plants using 700-megawatt Indian-made reactors.

Their joint venture aims to boost India's clean energy game and help the country hit its big goal of 100-gigawatt nuclear capacity by 2047.