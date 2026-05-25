NLC India and NPCIL form JV for 700-megawatt Indian-made reactors
Business
NLC India and Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) are teaming up to build new nuclear power plants using 700-megawatt Indian-made reactors.
Their joint venture aims to boost India's clean energy game and help the country hit its big goal of 100-gigawatt nuclear capacity by 2047.
NLC chief touts reliability, shares dip
NLC India's chief, Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, says this partnership will make India's power supply more reliable and secure for the long run.
Despite the big announcement, NLC India's shares dipped slightly, down 0.7% on May 25.