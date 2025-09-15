NLC India's stock rises 2% post impressive Q1FY26 results

Annual revenue and net profit growth

Looking at the bigger picture, NLC India's annual revenue for FY25 reached ₹15,282.96 crore (up from ₹12,999.03 crore in FY24), and yearly net profit jumped to ₹2,713.37 crore compared to last year's ₹1,867.32 crore.

The steady rise suggests the company is in good financial health—which likely helped boost its share price today.