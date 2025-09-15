Next Article
NLC India's stock rises 2% post impressive Q1FY26 results
NLC India's stock climbed 2% on Monday, landing at ₹268 after the company posted impressive numbers for the quarter ending June 2025.
Their revenue hit ₹3,825.61 crore—up from ₹3,376.05 crore a year ago—and net profit rose to ₹839.15 crore from last year's ₹566.64 crore.
The positive share movement suggests that investors responded favorably to the growth.
Annual revenue and net profit growth
Looking at the bigger picture, NLC India's annual revenue for FY25 reached ₹15,282.96 crore (up from ₹12,999.03 crore in FY24), and yearly net profit jumped to ₹2,713.37 crore compared to last year's ₹1,867.32 crore.
The steady rise suggests the company is in good financial health—which likely helped boost its share price today.