NMDC records highest ever Q4 FY26 revenue ₹11,173 cr

NMDC profit after tax ₹2,020 cr

EBITDA climbed 21%, and profit after tax soared by 35% to ₹2,020 crore in the quarter. For the full fiscal year, revenue hit ₹31,554 crore—up 33%.

Iron ore production and sales reached new peaks.

On June 1, NMDC shares traded at ₹88.80 on the NSE, pushing market value to ₹78,098 crore, a sign investors are feeling confident about NMDC's growth and future prospects.