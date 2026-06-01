NMDC records highest ever Q4 FY26 revenue ₹11,173 cr
Business
NMDC, India's top iron ore producer, just posted its highest-ever quarterly revenue: ₹11,173 crore for Q4 FY26. That's a huge 61% leap from last year.
Production and sales also broke records, with iron ore output up 22% and sales up 21%.
It's clear NMDC is having a standout year.
NMDC profit after tax ₹2,020 cr
EBITDA climbed 21%, and profit after tax soared by 35% to ₹2,020 crore in the quarter. For the full fiscal year, revenue hit ₹31,554 crore—up 33%.
Iron ore production and sales reached new peaks.
On June 1, NMDC shares traded at ₹88.80 on the NSE, pushing market value to ₹78,098 crore, a sign investors are feeling confident about NMDC's growth and future prospects.