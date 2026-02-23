No more dormant EPF accounts: Your money could be refunded
The government is rolling out a pilot project that will automatically send refunds of ₹1,000 or less from dormant EPFO accounts straight to your bank—no forms, no hassle.
If your EPF account hasn't seen any action for three years, and it's linked to your bank or Aadhaar, you could see that forgotten cash land in your account soon.
Six lakh accounts have small balances
There are over 31 lakh inactive EPFO accounts in India holding more than ₹10,000 crore—six lakh of those have small balances just sitting there.
This move could finally get that money back where it belongs.
If the pilot goes well, even more people might benefit down the line.
Quick refund is part of bigger digital upgrades at EPFO
This quick refund is part of bigger digital upgrades at EPFO: faster online claim settlements (now averaging eight days), new single-window service centers across India, and a push for smoother KYC updates.
The goal? Make managing your PF way less painful and way more efficient.