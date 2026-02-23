No more dormant EPF accounts: Your money could be refunded Business Feb 23, 2026

The government is rolling out a pilot project that will automatically send refunds of ₹1,000 or less from dormant EPFO accounts straight to your bank—no forms, no hassle.

If your EPF account hasn't seen any action for three years, and it's linked to your bank or Aadhaar, you could see that forgotten cash land in your account soon.