'Baseless and incorrect': ISRO dismisses privatization rumors
What's the story
The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has clarified that there are no plans to privatize the space agency or reduce its role in the wake of ongoing space-sector reforms. The clarification comes amid speculation about potential changes within the organization. ISRO said such reports are "baseless and incorrect," emphasizing its continued commitment as India's leading institution for advanced space research and technology development.
Clarification
What is changing is not ISRO's importance, says agency
ISRO stressed that its role will continue to be central in national and strategic missions, space science and exploration, as well as critical and frontier space capabilities.
The agency said the aim of increased private sector participation is to expand India's space ecosystem.
This would allow ISRO to focus more on next-generation technologies and complex national missions.
"What is changing is not the importance of ISRO, but the scale and structure of India's space ecosystem," it added.
Future focus
ISRO explains space-sector reforms
ISRO said the space-sector reforms initiated since 2020 and institutionalized through the Indian Space Policy 2023 are aimed at creating a larger, stronger, and globally competitive Indian space ecosystem.
The agency emphasized that its role would progressively strengthen in frontier areas such as advanced research and development, human spaceflight, next-generation launch systems, deep-space, and planetary missions.
It will also continue developing advanced payloads for communication/navigation/earth observation sensors, propulsion systems, and other critical technologies.
Strategic shift
Technology transfers not an indication of ISRO withdrawing: Agency
ISRO said mature technologies and routinely manufactured systems can be scaled through industry and public sector undertakings (PSUs).
The agency has already transferred multiple technologies to the industry.
These transfers are not an indication of ISRO withdrawing from those domains but enabling large-scale production, commercialization, innovation, and access to global markets.
Production of mature launch vehicles, routine satellites, can increasingly be undertaken by industries or PSUs through appropriate competitive processes.
Long-term goals
Transition crucial for India's space Vision 2047
ISRO described the transition as an "ISRO-led national space ecosystem," with the agency retaining its core scientific and strategic mandate, while industry takes on a larger role in scaling mature technologies.
The agency said this transition is crucial for India's Space Vision 2047, which includes establishing the Bharatiya Antariksh Station by 2035, an Indian crewed Moon mission by 2040, next-generation reusable launch systems, and sustained lunar/planetary exploration.