The clarification comes in response to several social media posts claiming otherwise

You cannot exchange old ₹500 and ₹1,000 notes anymore

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:23 pm Apr 20, 202601:23 pm

What's the story

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has not issued any new guidelines for exchanging old ₹500 and ₹1,000 currency notes. The clarification comes in response to several social media posts claiming that the central bank has reopened the exchange window for these discontinued notes. The PIB Fact Check team has confirmed that these claims are false and there has been no recent announcement from the RBI on this matter.