Solar, wind projects within 1km of Indian borders banned
What's the story
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued new guidelines. They ban the establishment of any new solar, wind, or hybrid renewable energy projects within a one-kilometer radius of the Line of Control (LoC), Line of Actual Control (LAC), and International Border. The directive was issued by the ministry's Internal Security wing and also prohibits hiring engineers, staff from land border countries such as Pakistan, Bangladesh, and China without Centre's approval.
Sensitive zones
What are 'sensitive areas'?
The MHA's guidelines declare regions within 50km of the LoC, LAC, or International Border as "sensitive areas."
This includes a 20km stretch from the International Border that requires a separate no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Ministry of Defence.
All solar, wind, and hybrid energy projects within this 50km range will now need security clearance from the MHA.
Project regulations
Other key points
The guidelines state that security clearance for projects in areas between 1km and 50km, or for granting an NOC in areas between 1km and 20km, will be assessed by the MHA and Ministry of Defence on a case-to-case basis.
The applicant is also prohibited from transferring land to any foreign company without prior approval from the Indian government, including security clearance from the MHA.
Policy intent
'Uniform transparent guidelines'
The MHA said these "uniform transparent guidelines" for solar, wind, and hybrid projects in border areas were issued "taking into account the national security perspective as also keeping in mind the ease of doing business."
The ministry clarified that all projects that have already received security clearance from the MHA before these guidelines were issued won't have to reapply under them.
Submission process
Project proposal submission
All project proposals must be submitted only to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.
The ministry will then forward the proposal with the state government's in-principle approval for land allotment, specifying its latitude and longitude, to the MHA for security clearance and the Ministry of Defence for an NOC.
The guidelines also mandate comprehensive security measures such as anti-drone system equipment operated by Central Industrial Security Force/state police at these projects.
Investment regulations
Separate application if project involves foreign investment
If a project involves foreign investment, a separate application must be made to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade under India's Foreign Direct Investment policy.
The final decision will only be conveyed to the project proponent after obtaining security clearance from MHA and an NOC from the MoD.
All projects must have a dedicated police post to monitor construction works and foreign nationals entering these areas.