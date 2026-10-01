Noel and Neville Tata file caveats over Tata Trusts governance
Noel Tata and his son Neville have filed caveats with Maharashtra's charity commissioner to protect their say in any upcoming regulatory action.
This is their way of responding to Venu Srinivasan's complaints about how Tata Trusts is being run.
The timing matters, since Tata Trusts owns most of Tata Sons and there are big decisions coming up soon.
Noel Tata opposes Chandrasekaran director reappointment
Noel filed 21 caveats and Neville added 15, all in response to Srinivasan's concerns over governance at Sir Dorabji Tata Trusts, the main shareholder in Tata Sons.
The tension comes just before the annual general meeting, where reappointing director N Chandrasekaran is on the table.
With Noel opposing Chandrasekaran's reappointment as a director and earlier trustee disputes already causing trouble, things could get even more complicated for the group.