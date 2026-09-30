Noel Tata files caveat at Maharashtra charity commissioner over SDTT

Noel Tata, who leads Tata Trusts, has filed a caveat with Maharashtra's charity commissioner after being accused of mismanaging the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT).

He wants to make sure he gets a fair hearing before any decisions are made.

This move directly responds to trustee Venu Srinivasan's attempt to limit Noel's voting rights at key Tata Sons meetings, especially on big topics like reappointing Chairman N. Chandrasekaran and listing shares.