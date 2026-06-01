Noel Tata halts Chandrasekaran reappointment over lack of 5-year plan

Shapoorji Pallonji awaits RBI listing ruling

The Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which owns 18% of Tata Sons, wants out but is waiting for RBI's decision on whether they need to list the company first. This uncertainty is making leadership decisions trickier.

Meanwhile, losses at Air India and BigBasket were discussed, with Noel urging action.

The board will meet again on June 12.