Noel Tata named Tata Trusts chairman as N Chandrasekaran exits

Big news for the Tata group: Noel Tata is now chairman of Tata Trusts, which holds a controlling 66% stake in Tata Sons, taking over after N Chandrasekaran decided not to continue for a third term.

This marks a fresh chapter for one of India's biggest business families.

Noel, who spent years quietly growing Trent and its Westside brand, is known for his steady approach and focus on governance rather than flashy expansion.