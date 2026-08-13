Noel Tata named Tata Trusts chairman as N Chandrasekaran exits
Business
Big news for the Tata group: Noel Tata is now chairman of Tata Trusts, which holds a controlling 66% stake in Tata Sons, taking over after N Chandrasekaran decided not to continue for a third term.
This marks a fresh chapter for one of India's biggest business families.
Noel, who spent years quietly growing Trent and its Westside brand, is known for his steady approach and focus on governance rather than flashy expansion.
Noel Tata seen as family patriarch
Noel became chairman of Tata Trusts (which controls most of Tata Sons) in 2024.
He is married to Aloo Mistry, linking him to the late Cyrus Mistry's family.
As his own kids start stepping into leadership roles, Noel is seen as the new family patriarch, keeping things stable and prioritizing careful growth across the group.