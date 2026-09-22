Noel Tata proposes splitting Tata Sons as RBI pushes listing
Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata has suggested splitting the company into several entities instead of going public, a move the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is pushing for.
This idea has sparked debate within the board: Tata Trusts wants to keep things private, while Shapoorji Pallonji Group is all for a public listing.
Tata Sons may list Feb 2027
Tata Sons faces tighter RBI rules and may need to list publicly by February 2027.
The Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which owns about 18.37% of Tata Sons, hopes to monetise part of its holding if that happens.
But breaking up Tata Sons could shake up cash flows for big names like Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and would mean a major governance overhaul needing RBI's green light.
Basically, it's a high-stakes balancing act between regulation, business interests, and company tradition.