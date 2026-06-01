Noel Tata tells RBI he opposes listing, citing philanthropy risks
Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts, has told the Reserve Bank of India that he's not on board with listing Tata Sons on the stock market.
He worries this move could sideline the company's long-term vision and make it chase quick profits, which doesn't fit with the Trusts's focus on philanthropy.
Listing risks Tata Trusts funding
Tata points out that going public might force Tata Sons to cut back on patient investments in areas like semiconductors and renewable energy, stuff that takes time to pay off.
Plus, dividends from Tata Sons help fund healthcare and education projects run by Tata Trusts, so changes could affect those programs.
The RBI's new rules mean large upper-layer NBFCs must go public within a timeline unless they get an exemption or their regulatory classification changes, making this issue urgent for the group.