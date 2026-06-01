Noel Tata tells RBI he opposes listing, citing philanthropy risks

Listing risks Tata Trusts funding

Tata points out that going public might force Tata Sons to cut back on patient investments in areas like semiconductors and renewable energy, stuff that takes time to pay off.

Plus, dividends from Tata Sons help fund healthcare and education projects run by Tata Trusts, so changes could affect those programs.

The RBI's new rules mean large upper-layer NBFCs must go public within a timeline unless they get an exemption or their regulatory classification changes, making this issue urgent for the group.