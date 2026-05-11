Noel Tata to step down from Tata boards this November

Noel Tata boosted Trent and Voltas

As chairman of Trent and Voltas, Noel saw Trent's revenue jump from ₹2,333 crore to over ₹20,000 crore since 2014, while Voltas more than doubled its numbers during his time.

He also boosted profits at both companies, making them major growth drivers for the group as he gets ready for this big transition.