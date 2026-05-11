Noel Tata to step down from Tata boards this November
Business
Noel Tata, is set to step down from the boards of several Tata companies as he turns 70 this November.
This move follows the group's retirement policy, and plans are already underway to find his successors for a smooth handover.
Noel Tata boosted Trent and Voltas
As chairman of Trent and Voltas, Noel saw Trent's revenue jump from ₹2,333 crore to over ₹20,000 crore since 2014, while Voltas more than doubled its numbers during his time.
He also boosted profits at both companies, making them major growth drivers for the group as he gets ready for this big transition.