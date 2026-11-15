Noel Tata warns publilc listing could alter Tata ethos

Noel Tata stressed his worries over a potential listing, saying it could change the Tata way.

He said, "My worry is that listing, which is what some people are proposing, will change the Tata way. And one day, if we have 30,000-40,000 shareholders, profit may take precedence over philanthropy."

He added that Tata Trusts would work with regulators and others to protect the group's founding principles amid ongoing ownership and governance debates.