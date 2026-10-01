Noel vs Srinivasan: What's happening at Tata Trusts?

The caveats filed by Noel and Neville are in response to a complaint filed on September 29. The complaint pertains to the management of Sir Dorabji Tata Trusts (SDTT), the largest shareholder of Tata Sons.

Noel's caveats specifically pertain to seven shareholding trusts under the Tata Trusts umbrella. This umbrella organization consists of 14 philanthropic entities, seven of which hold shares in Tata Sons.