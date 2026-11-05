Noida-based Ripik.ai in talks to raise 150cr from Gaja Capital
Business
Ripik.ai, a Noida-based startup building AI-powered vision systems for factories, is in talks to raise around ₹150 crore from Gaja Capital.
Their tech helps major industries like cement and steel keep an eye on equipment and streamline production using smart hardware and software.
Accel and Venture Highway back Ripik.ai
Already backed by Accel and Venture Highway (now part of General Catalyst), Ripik.ai has carved out a solid spot in industrial AI.