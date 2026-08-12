Noida-based spiritual tech startup Astrotalk hits $1 billion valuation
Astrotalk, a Noida-based spiritual tech startup, just became India's latest unicorn with a $1 billion valuation.
This big milestone happened after an ESOP buyback that let over 100 employees cash in.
Founded in 2017 by Puneet Gupta and Anmol Jain, Astrotalk started out offering astrology consultations and now covers everything from spiritual commerce to gemstones.
Astrotalk ₹1,176cr revenue FY25 ₹285cr PBT
Astrotalk pulled in ₹1,176 crore revenue and ₹285 crore profit before tax for fiscal 2025, with its annual run rate now topping ₹2,500 crore.
Its e-commerce arm handled 1.6 million orders last year and clocks a daily GMV of ₹1 crore.
The company also launched a gemstone platform with lab-certified stones and a replacement policy to build trust.
Backed by investors like Left Lane Capital and Elev8 Venture Partners, Astrotalk is the eighth Indian startup to hit unicorn status this year, showing just how fast spiritual tech is growing in India's startup scene.