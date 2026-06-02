Nolte Kuchen to open 20 stores in India by 2026
Business
Nolte Kuchen, a premium German kitchen brand, is ramping up its presence in India with plans to open 20 stores by 2026.
They already have 13 stores and are adding seven more this year in cities like Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad.
Nolte's move comes with a direct entry strategy and a new local entity, so they're serious about sticking around.
India kitchen market worth $1 billion
India's kitchen market is worth $1 billion but mostly unorganized, so there's room for brands like Nolte to grow.
Managing Director Selva Kumar Rajulu says the timing couldn't be better as more people want premium kitchens.
The company is also working with developers and architects to push built-in kitchens, which are pretty rare here now, but could become the norm if demand picks up.