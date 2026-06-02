Nolte Kuchen to open 20 stores in India by 2026

India kitchen market worth $1 billion

India's kitchen market is worth $1 billion but mostly unorganized, so there's room for brands like Nolte to grow.

Managing Director Selva Kumar Rajulu says the timing couldn't be better as more people want premium kitchens.

The company is also working with developers and architects to push built-in kitchens, which are pretty rare here now, but could become the norm if demand picks up.