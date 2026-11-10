Nominal raises $240 million with Lightspeed and Insight, reaches $3B valuation
Business
Nominal, an AI hardware startup from Austin, just hit a $3 billion valuation after raising $240 million in fresh funding led by Lightspeed Venture Partners and co-led by Insight Partners.
That's triple what the company was worth back in March, proof that investors are excited about what Nominal is building.
Nominal secures $71.2 million Air Force boost
Nominal's AI platform helps test and engineer complex hardware for things like aircraft and smart factories.
They've already landed 80 clients, including big names in both business and government.
In October, they scored a $71.2 million boost from the US Air Force, showing just how much demand there is for smarter tech in real-world industries.
CEO and co-founder Cameron McCord, a Navy veteran, has been key to steering this rapid growth.