Nomura: AI created net 51,179 India jobs by Aug 2026
Business
AI is shaking up the job scene in India, but not in the way you might expect.
According to a new Nomura report, from 2022 to August 2026, India actually gained more jobs than it lost: 83,100 new AI-related roles popped up while 31,921 jobs disappeared.
So overall, AI is creating more opportunities than it's taking away.
India's AI hiring favors IT-services graduates
India's tech sector is booming thanks to AI, with most of these new jobs going to IT-services graduates.
But there's a catch: entry-level and support roles are shrinking as chatbots take over routine tasks.
The report points out that displaced workers rarely move into AI engineering roles, making the job market a bit uneven.