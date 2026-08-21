Nomura cuts China's Q3 GDP forecast to 4.3% y-o-y

It's not all bad news: Alibaba's AI and cloud businesses are booming, with cloud revenue jumping 45% year-over-year and expected to keep climbing.

NetEase saw operating profit rise 33% in Q2 2026 (the June quarter), driven by "broad-based gross-margin improvement and particularly strong margin expansion in games as well as operating leverage," though higher taxes hit its bottom line.

J&T Express reported a 40% revenue increase in the first half of 2026 (1H26), riding strong parcel demand in Southeast Asia and China.