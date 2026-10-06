Nomura maintains Buy on Nykaa, cites high 20s BPC growth

Nykaa just expanded to 338 stores after opening 14 new ones, and sales at existing stores are picking up too.

Nomura also predicts big things ahead: fashion sales could rise by nearly 50%, helped by more brands and new shoppers.

Plus, their partnership with Nike has seen early traction, mainly driven by exclusive new merchandise, and at its current valuation, Nomura thinks Nykaa looks like a pretty good deal for the future.