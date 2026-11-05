Nomura maintains buy, raises Nykaa parent company target to ₹427
Business
Nomura just raised its target price for Nykaa's parent company to ₹427, hinting at a possible 20% boost for the stock.
They're sticking with a "Buy" rating, pointing to Nykaa's push into premium products, fresh brand partnerships, and plans to reach more Tier two and Tier three cities.
Nykaa Q2FY27 revenue ₹3,000cr, profit ₹100cr
Nykaa had a strong second quarter of FY27: revenue climbed 28% to ₹3,000 crore, profit after tax more than tripled to ₹100 crore, and fashion sales jumped by 43%.
With more beauty shoppers (up 32%) and bigger orders coming in, Nomura now expects even stronger growth ahead.
The company also aims to bring Nykaa Now to over 25 cities by FY27.