Norse Atlantic Airways halts all flights, warns of bankruptcy
What's the story
Norwegian airline Norse Atlantic Airways, a major player in long-haul international travel, has suspended all its flights and warned of possible bankruptcy. The company made the announcement on Thursday morning after describing its financial situation as "critical." The airline has been struggling due to rising jet fuel prices since the start of the US-Israel war on Iran in February.
Financial struggles
Airline in talks with investors for potential takeover
In a statement to the Oslo stock exchange, Norse Atlantic Airways said, "If a short-term financing solution is not secured urgently, it is the board's intention to file for bankruptcy."
The airline is still exploring ways to secure this funding and has been in talks with investors about a potential takeover.
However, it has warned that "there can be no assurance that a viable solution will be found."
Company history
Norse took over from Norwegian Air's long-haul operations
Founded in 2021, Norse Atlantic Airways took over from Norwegian Air, which had to abandon its budget long-haul flights.
Despite the challenges, the airline managed to revive transatlantic routes with a fleet of 12 Boeing 787 Dreamliners and several former Norwegian employees.
In July, it had announced plans for a possible sale or merger and launched Project Falcon to save $50 million by cutting about 75 jobs.
Operational shifts
Several UK routes affected by flight suspension
Norse Atlantic Airways also moved its headquarters from Norway to cheaper offices in Latvia.
The company's founder and CEO, Bjorn Tore Larsen, also left the airline during this transition period.
The suspension of flights has affected several UK routes, including those from London Gatwick to Orlando, Bangkok, and Cape Town.
A new winter service from Manchester to Thailand was also scheduled for next month but is now uncertain due to these developments.
Industry challenges
European jet fuel prices more than doubled in March
The financial troubles at Norse Atlantic Airways come as European jet fuel prices more than doubled in March due to supply disruptions linked to the US-Israel war with Iran.
The volatile fuel costs have been a major hurdle for airlines across the continent.
Notably, Latvian carrier airBaltic also announced earlier that it was entering Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings and restructuring amid similar financial challenges.