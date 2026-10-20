Northrop Grumman, RTX raise 2026 profit forecasts on military demand
Business
Northrop Grumman and RTX are feeling optimistic about 2026, raising their profit forecasts after seeing a big jump in military demand.
Northrop now expects to earn up to $29.75 a share, up from $29.10, while RTX is aiming for up to $7.75 a share and has bumped its sales target to nearly $97.5 billion.
Record backlogs: Northrop $109.6B, RTX $340B
Both companies have hit record order backlogs, $109.6 billion for Northrop and a massive $340 billion for RTX, thanks to high demand for things like F-35 fighter jets and Patriot missile systems.
RTX is also getting a boost from more business in commercial aerospace services.
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