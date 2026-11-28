Norway's wealth fund to vote against Musk's Tesla pay package
What's the story
Norway's $2.2 trillion sovereign wealth fund has announced its intention to vote against Tesla CEO Elon Musk's 2025 pay package. The decision was made ahead of the electric carmaker's annual shareholder meeting on December 3. Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM), which manages the world's largest sovereign wealth fund, made the announcement on Saturday.
Transparency demand
Fund urges Tesla board to provide stronger justification
The NBIM has urged Tesla's board to provide a stronger justification for executive pay and greater transparency about the benefits given to senior executives.
The non-binding shareholder vote concerns a compensation plan that could award Musk shares worth up to $1 trillion over the next decade.
This package is widely regarded as the largest corporate pay award in history.
Past opposition
NBIM has opposed Musk's pay before
This isn't the first time NBIM has opposed Musk's pay.
The fund also voted against his 2018 performance-based pay deal and opposed the package again in 2024.
Its objections have been primarily focused on the scale and structure of the award, potential dilution of shareholder holdings, and Tesla's dependence on Musk.
Role endorsement
Despite disagreement, fund to support Musk's board re-election
Despite its disagreement over his pay, the NBIM has maintained its stance on Musk's role at Tesla.
The fund has said it would vote in favor of his re-election to the company's board, along with Chair Robyn Denholm and former Chief Technology Officer JB Straubel.
It had also supported Musk's board appointment in 2023 and three times before that.
Relationship strain
Relationship between Musk and NBIM CEO has been strained
The disagreement over compensation has also strained the relationship between Musk and NBIM CEO Nicolai Tangen.
In 2024, Tangen had interviewed Musk for his podcast and invited him to an investment conference in Oslo as well as a private dinner.
However, Musk declined the invitations, reportedly citing the fund's opposition to his pay package in messages that were later made public.