Norway's DNB cuts about 400 tech roles amid AI investment
Business
Norway's biggest bank, DNB, is letting go of about 400 people in its Technology & Services unit as it ramps up investment in artificial intelligence.
CEO Kjerstin Braathen says this shift is all about adapting to "a new reality," where AI is transforming how the bank operates and serves customers.
DNB AI agents, shares up 1%
DNB is bringing in AI agents to handle tasks that used to be done manually, following a global trend toward automation.
Even with job cuts on the horizon, investors seem on board: DNB's stock price actually went up 1% after the news, showing confidence in the bank's tech-driven direction.