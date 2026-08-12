Norway's sovereign wealth fund buys 0.05% SpaceX stake worth $1.22bn
Business
Norway's massive sovereign wealth fund (think $2.3 trillion big) has taken its first step into SpaceX, picking up a 0.05% stake valued at $1.22 billion (as of June 30, 2026).
The move was revealed in the fund's latest holdings report on Tuesday.
Fund's SpaceX stake prompts governance questions
The Norwegian fund is famous for investing revenues generated from the country's oil and gas production, owning about 1.5% of all listed companies globally and holding shares in tech giants like NVIDIA, Apple, Alphabet, and Microsoft.
This new SpaceX stake is different though: it's a rare bet on a private company where Elon Musk still controls over 80% of voting rights, raising interesting questions about how much influence outside investors can really have in Musk-led ventures.